Telangana extends ban on Communist Party of India (Maoist) for another year

The Telangana government has
banned CPI (Maoist) and its front organisations for another year.
The ban on the Maoists has been extended for a further period of one year beyond August 17, 2020, and its front organisations, including Revolutionary Democratic Front, from August 9 of this year, an official press release said on Saturday.
Meanwhile, police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district bordering Chattisgarh, caught a 35-year-old Maoist, who is a commander of a guerilla squad, and a 20-year-old woman Maoist in Tirlapuram forest during a combing operation, a police press release said.
The commander has about 60 cases, including 16 murder cases, 19 attempt to murder cases, five kidnap cases, registered against him at different police stations, it said.
He has been underground and working in the CPI (Maoist) for the last 15 years.
The woman ultra too has been underground for the last three years and faces 17 cases, the release said.
Both are natives of Chattisgarh.
A gun, a mobile phone, three pen drives, 14 gelatine sticks, three detonators and others were seized from the two arrested, it said.
