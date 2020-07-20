JUST IN
PM Modi is protecting his fabricated strongman image, not India: Rahul
Knew Pilot is worthless, but kept quiet in partys interest: CM Ashok Gehlot

He said no demand was raised to change the PCC president, a post which Pilot held for the last seven years in Rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan CM
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot He said no demand was raised to change the PCC president, a post which Pilot held for the last seven years in Rajasthan

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday described his former deputy Sachin Pilot as a worthless' person, doing nothing, but said he raised no question over it in the party's interest.

In his statement, he, however, did not name him.

He said no demand was raised to change the PCC president, a post which Pilot held for the last seven years in Rajasthan.

Gehlot said he "used to talk about conspiracy to topple his government but nobody believed that he (Pilot), having an innocent face, good command over English and Hindi and influence over the media across the country, can do this.

ALSO READ: Unable to topple Ashok Gehlot but BJP still wins in Rajasthan

Rajasthan is the only state where no demand was raised to change the PCC president in seven years. We knew that nothing is happening here. We knew he is nikamma (worthless) and nakara (idle), still we did not question this in the interest of the party, Gehlot told reporters.
First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 16:06 IST

