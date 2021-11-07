Law Minister Kiren Rijiju hits out at Congress on India-China border issue

-
-
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday hit out at the Congress for allegedly quoting a foreign media report to question the "credibility" of the government on the India-China border issue.
He also once again posted a short video of then defence minister AK Antony's purported remarks on China in Lok Sabha.
"Dear Congress members, listen to Congress government's defence minister before speaking on China border issue," the minister said in a tweet in Hindi.
The Congress had on Saturday sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to "withdraw" his "clean chit" to China that no one has entered into Indian territory while citing a Pentagon report that claims China has entered 4.5 km into Arunachal Pradesh.
In a series of tweets, Rijiju claimed that "some mischievous media" wrote in bold that China has built a village inside Arunachal' "and then slightly mentioned 'at the area occupied by China in 1959'. What's your purpose?"
Rijiju said that "these people" deliberately don't believe the Indian Army but quickly quoted a foreign story to "create a misleading headline to question the credibility of our government and strength of our army with a malicious motive to demoralise the nation".
In a September 6, 2013, clip, Antony told the House that independent India had a policy for many years that best defence is not to develop the border.
Undeveloped border is safer than developed border, the then defence minister said, adding that China on the other had improved its infrastructure on the border.
