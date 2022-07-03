Learn from mistakes of parties in 'terminal decline', says PM Modi

Prime Minister on Sunday asked (BJP) members to learn from mistakes of the parties which ruled India for long but are now in "terminal decline", as he emphasised on qualities such as restraint, balanced outlook and coordination among them.

In his speech at the final session of the executive, Modi called upon party workers to strive to make India "shreshtha" (great) and asserted that its goal should be "triptikaran" (fulfilment) from "tushtikaran" (appeasement), something it has accused opposition parties of.

“This will lead to sabka vikas (development of all). No one should be left behind,” he said. He called for taking out Sneh Yatra, which, leader said in a press conference, would be aimed at boosting affection and coordination in society by reaching out to different sections of people.

Referring to Hyderabad as “Bhagyanagar”, Modi said laid the foundation of "Ek Bharat" (United India) by integrating the region into the Union and it is the BJP's historical obligation to build 'Shreshtha Bharat'.

Without naming anyone, Modi said the parties which ruled India for long are in terminal decline now. “We should not mock them but learn from their mistakes,” Prasad quoted Modi as having told the gathering.

Union Home Minister and senior leader Amit asserted that the next 30-40 years would be the era of the BJP which will make India a "vishwa guru" (world leader).

Claiming that the BJP will end family rule in states like Telangana and West Bengal, Shah said it will come to power in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Odisha, states which have so far remained out of the saffron party's power march since it formed government at the Centre in 2014.

Shah called for ending the of dynasty, casteism, and appeasement and cited the party's win in a string of recent polls as an endorsement of its " of development and performance”.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)