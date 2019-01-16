JUST IN
Lok Sabha polls: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary meets Akhilesh over alliance talks

Chaudhary has demanded six of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Akhilesh Yadav
File photo of Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. PTI Photo

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice-president Jayant Chaudhary Wednesday met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here and held discussions on a seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting took place at the Samajwadi Party headquarters.

"It was a good discussion (on seat sharing) with Akhilesh and you will know the outcome soon," Chaudhary told reporters after the meeting.

On January 12, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party had announced a tie-up for the upcoming parliamentary elections and said that smaller parties would be accommodated.

The RLD had earlier said talks for finding a place in the alliance were on.

Chaudhary has demanded six of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP.

The SP and BSP had decided to contest 38 seats each, leaving two seats for allies and two seats uncontested (Amethi and Rae Bareli - held by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi).
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 15:45 IST

