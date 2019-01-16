JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

JMM calls opposition parties meet to discuss grand alliance for 2019 polls

'AAP has given up its basic ideology': MLA Baldev singh resigns from party
Business Standard

Willing to join hands with like-minded parties, says Kamal Haasan

The party would discuss all these issues in detail since it was formed for the benefit of Tamil Nadu and not individuals

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

Kamal Hassan, actor
Kamal Hassan

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan Wednesday said his party was willing to join hands with like-minded parties who are against corruption and focused on making Tamil Nadu a progressive state.

"The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is ready to join hands with those parties, who dream to make Tamil Nadu a progressive State and also corruption-free," Haasan told reporters at nearby Pollachi after inaugurating the party office there.

When asked about him contesting the Lok Sabha elections, he said it would be decided by the party.

The party would discuss all these issues in detail since it was formed for the benefit of Tamil Nadu and not individuals, the MNM chief added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 15:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements