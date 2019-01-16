Willing to join hands with like-minded parties, says Kamal Haasan

-
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan Wednesday said his party was willing to join hands with like-minded parties who are against corruption and focused on making Tamil Nadu a progressive state.
"The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is ready to join hands with those parties, who dream to make Tamil Nadu a progressive State and also corruption-free," Haasan told reporters at nearby Pollachi after inaugurating the party office there.
When asked about him contesting the Lok Sabha elections, he said it would be decided by the party.
The party would discuss all these issues in detail since it was formed for the benefit of Tamil Nadu and not individuals, the MNM chief added.
