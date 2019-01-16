JMM calls opposition parties meet to discuss grand alliance for 2019 polls

The (JMM) has called a meeting of the opposition parties on Thursday to discuss the formation of a against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Our party has called a meeting of the opposition parties to discuss forming of a against the ruling BJP in Jharkhand for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls," Supriyo Bhattacharya, General Secretary of JMM told IANS.

This meeting is seen as a move to avoid Uttar Pradesh-like situation, where the Congress has said it will contest all the 80 Lok Sabha seats alone.

The JMM leaders said the party does not want the anti-BJP vote to get divided due to division among the Opposition.

Enthused with the Kolibera Assembly poll result, the Congress wants a large chunk of the Lok Sabha seats. It wants to fight on at least seven of the 14 Lok Sabha seats from Jharkhand.

"We have received the invitation for the meeting. We also want a Lets see what happens in the meeting," Kishore Sahdeo, Jharkhand Congress General Secretary told IANS.

Sources in the Congress said the JMM wants it to accept Hemant Soren as the Chief Minister for the 2019 Assembly polls.

They say the party leaders are not in favour of accepting the leadership of the JMM candidate in the present scenario.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 12 of the 14 seats.