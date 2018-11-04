Madhya Pradesh polls: BJP is confident, Congress is appearing rejuvenated

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’, which started on July 14, ended abruptly without covering all 230 assembly constituencies in the state that is going to the polls on November 28. It failed to cover areas in the Gwalior-Chambal region, where the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have a strong presence.

Chouhan cut short his yatra after the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) in a confidential report stated that workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the grassroots were unhappy with their leaders. According to ...