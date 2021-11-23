Maha CM recovering after surgery, will soon resume work: Sena MP Raut

Maharashtra Chief Minister is recovering "rapidly" after a spine surgery and will soon resume work, MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday.

Thackeray (61) underwent the spine surgery at the HN Reliance Hospital here on November 12. He is currently undergoing physiotherapy at the hospital, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said on Monday. The chief minister is recovering rapidly and he will resume work soon. He is following some instructions from doctors...the instructions have to be followed, Raut said. Thackeray, who is also the president, was admitted to the hospital on November 10 on the advice of doctors after his neck pain aggravated. Earlier this month, he had attended an event wearing a cervical collar.

