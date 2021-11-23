Manish Tewari's book proves UPA had put national security at stake: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday flayed the Congress saying that the book penned by its leader has proved that the government had put the country's security at stake.

Talking to mediapersons at the party headquarters here, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said: "Entire country knew this reality of government, the saffron party had been saying that, and now even Congress leader and former Central minister has confessed that the government had put security at stake."

Bhatia sought an explanation from Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on why after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the UPA government did not give a free hand to the armed forces to take decisive steps against Pakistan.

"Instead of taking strict action against Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi was busy in partying all night and the then Home Minister Shivraj Patil in helping Bollywood. The Congress leaders were busy in proving the "theory of 'Hindu terrorism'," Bhatia claimed.

Asserting that the country has witnessed a sea change under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhatia said: "After the Pulwama attack, the Army was given a free hand post which the Balakot strike was conducted and Pakistan was taught a lesson."

"Not only Pakistan, but our forces have taught a lesson to China too. Now, both the nations have understood that the Modi government is too serious about and how capable Indian Forces are," Bhatia noted.

In his book announced by him on Tuesday on Twitter and to be officially released on December 2, Tewari has raised questions about the Manmohan Singh government's policy on national security.

"For a state that has no compunctions in brutally slaughtering hundreds of innocent people, restraint is not a sign of strength; it is perceived as a symbol of weakness. There comes a time when actions must speak louder than words. 26/11 was one such time when it just should have been done. It, therefore, is my considered opinion that India should have actioned a kinetic response in the days following India's 9/11," excerpts from the book say.

This week the nation will observe the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which paralysed the nation's commercial capital for three days in 2008, in which more than 160 people were killed by terrorists from Pakistan.

The security forces had launched an operation for three days and rescued 300 people from the Taj, 250 from the Trident and 60 people (members of 12 different families) from Nariman House.

--IANS

stp/svn/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)