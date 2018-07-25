Mahajan considering privilege notices against Modi, Sitharaman over Rafale

Speaker Sumitra on Wednesday said the notices for a privilege motion against and Nirmala Sitharaman, moved by the over their statements on the Rafale deal, are under her consideration.

The notices were submitted by the charging the two leaders with allegedly misleading the deal issue during the debate on the no-confidence motion on July 20.

said five members each have submitted notices against the and the

"It (notices) is under my consideration," said during Zero Hour amid noisy protests from some members.

Her statement came after leaders and raised the issue of their notices against Modi and Sitharaman during the Zero Hour.

"The has along with the deliberately misled the House. It is, therefore, requested that this notice of breach of privilege be accepted and referred to the privilege committee for further proceedings," as per the notice against the Modi and Sitharaman.

Members from the also wanted to speak on their notices for privilege motion against Congress Rahul Gandhi, which they had submitted earlier.

also said that these members should be given an opportunity to speak.

Anurag Thakur, in the House, alleged that Gandhi had misled the House during the no-confidence motion debate on July 20.

Mahajan said there were four notices submitted against one person (Gandhi).