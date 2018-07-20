No-trust motion debate: TDP MP's remark against PM draws Sitharaman's ire

A MP's remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha on Friday evoked a sharp reaction from the Treasury benches with Defence Minister demanding that it should be expunged.

TDP's initiated the debate in the first no-confidence motion against the Modi government in 4 years.

As Galla ended his speech terming the division of Andhra Pradesh as "undemocratic and unscientific", Naramalli Sivaprasad (TDP) stood up and passed a remark in Telugu against the prime minister.

Immediately, Sitharaman objected to it and demanded that the Speaker expunge it. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar along with his other party colleagues too were on their feet demanding that the remark be expunged.

"How can he use such words for the prime minister of the country," Sitharaman questioned. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House then.

Speaker assured the Treasury benches that she would listen to the remark and, if required, expunge it.

TRS MPs too latched on to the protests with their member Jithender Reddy, saying such remarks show their mindset.