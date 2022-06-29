Maharashtra crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs leave Guwahati hotel for airport

-
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena MLAs send letter to Dy speaker, declare Eknath Shinde as leader
Eknath Shinde-led rebel MLAs name their faction 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'
Security cover of 16 rebel Sena MLAs removed by Maha govt, claims Shinde
MVA govt lost majority as 38 MLAs withdraw support: Rebel Shinde in SC plea
Rebel MLA Shinde slams disqualification threats, says we are real Shiv Sena
-
Maharashtra MLAs, led by dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, checked out of the hotel in Guwahati and left for the airport on Wednesday evening.
After delaying their departure by around two hours, the dissident MLAs decided to leave for Goa, from where they will go to Mumbai for the floor test on Thursday, sources said.
The travel schedule is also dependent on the Supreme Court proceedings that were underway, they said.
The MLAs, their associates and some family members left the Radisson Blu hotel in three air-conditioned buses of the Assam State Transport Corporation.
#WATCH | Assam: Rebel Maharashtra MLAs raise slogans of "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki jai" and "Eknath Shinde sahab tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain", as they arrive at Guwahati airport. pic.twitter.com/GkT9lguY3V— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
The three buses were heading to the airport, around 15 km away, under a heavy security cover. Several escort vehicles were accompanying the buses.
Hundreds of policemen were deployed at the Guwahati airport since the morning, officials said.
A chartered flight has already reached the airport to take the legislators to Goa, they said.
We will reach Mumbai tomorrow and participate in the Trust Vote. After that, a meeting of the Legislative Party will be held, following this the further course of action will be decided: Eknath Shinde, at Guwahati airport pic.twitter.com/cAYz4pJBG0— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
The MLAs had earlier planned to leave Guwahati around 3 pm.
In what seems to be an apparent bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, dissident legislators of Shiv Sena along with some Independent MLAs were camping in Guwahati, around 2,700 km away from Mumbai, since June 22.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU