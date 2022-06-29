Will Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi visit beheaded tailor's residence? asks BJP

-
Pointing to the gruesome broad daylight beheading of a tailor in Udaipur, BJP on Wednesday asked whether Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will visit Kanhaiya Lal's residence and seek an answer from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the brutal murder.
The BJP also asked if they would protest against 'nikamma' (useless) chief minister Ashok Gehlot. "Will Hathras vultures Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visit the residence of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur?", party national general secretary C.T. Ravi tweeted.
"Will they protest against Nikamma chief minister Ashok Gehlot for his massive failure? Will they demand his resignation for the brutal murder of a Hindu by two Muslims?"
BJP Lok Sabha Member P.C. Mohan tweeted: "Complete failure of law and order machinery in Rajasthan. Ashok Gehlot has lost the moral right to govern. He must resign. We request an NIA investigation into the horrific beheading of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur as well as the threats issued to harm PM Modi."
The victim was identified as Kanhaiyalal Teli (40), a resident of Bhima town in Rajsamand district, who ran a tailoring shop in Udaipur.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan police on Tuesday evening arrested two persons for the gruesome killing in Udaipur. The arrested persons have been identified as Gos Mohammad, son Rafiq Mohammed, and Riaz, son of Abdul Jabbar, both residents of Surajpol area in Udaipur.
