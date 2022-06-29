Will Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi visit beheaded tailor's residence? asks BJP

Pointing to the gruesome broad daylight beheading of a tailor in Udaipur, on Wednesday asked whether and will visit Kanhaiya Lal's residence and seek an answer from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the brutal murder.

The also asked if they would protest against 'nikamma' (useless) chief minister Ashok Gehlot. "Will Hathras vultures and visit the residence of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur?", party national general secretary C.T. Ravi tweeted.

"Will they protest against Nikamma chief minister Ashok Gehlot for his massive failure? Will they demand his resignation for the brutal murder of a Hindu by two Muslims?"

Lok Sabha Member P.C. Mohan tweeted: "Complete failure of law and order machinery in . Ashok Gehlot has lost the moral right to govern. He must resign. We request an NIA investigation into the horrific beheading of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur as well as the threats issued to harm PM Modi."

The victim was identified as Kanhaiyalal Teli (40), a resident of Bhima town in Rajsamand district, who ran a tailoring shop in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, police on Tuesday evening arrested two persons for the gruesome killing in Udaipur. The arrested persons have been identified as Gos Mohammad, son Rafiq Mohammed, and Riaz, son of Abdul Jabbar, both residents of Surajpol area in Udaipur.

