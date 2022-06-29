Maharashtra crisis: Thackeray asked to prove majority in Assembly tomorrow

-
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has convened a special session of the state assembly on Thursday, June 30 and has asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority.
Koshyari has written to Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat calling for a special session on June 30 at 11 am for CM Thakeray to prove his government's majority. This comes nearly a week after 40 Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde rebelled against him.
According to reports, Thackeray and team will likely go to the Supreme Court to against the demand to prove majority.
Maharashtra governor's order came after a meeting on Tuesday with former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who requested him to order a floor test, claiming that the MVA government is in minority.
The rebel MLAs, who are staying at a hotel in Assam's Guwahati, will return to Mumbai to participate in the floor test on Thursday. Shinde has claimed that he has the support of almost 50 MLAs, 40 from Shiv Sena, and the remaining, independent.
Meanwhile, Thackeray on Tuesday appealed to the rebel Sena MLAs to return to Mumbai and talk to him. "It is not too late. I appeal to you to return and sit with me and remove the confusion (created by your actions) among Shiv Sainiks and the public," Thackeray said in a statement, his aide quoted.
The faction war in Shiv Sena triggered political turbulence in Maharashtra after Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs and then to Guwahati. The rebel MLAs have demanded that the Shiv Sena walk out of the MVA, which also comprises Congress and the NCP, and patch up with its estranged ally, BJP.
