Maharashtra floor test LIVE: SC order today; Sena, NCP, Cong claim majority

The Supreme Court will give an order on Maharashtra government formation today, which will decide when the BJP-led government will have to face floor-test to prove its majority in the House

BS Web Team 

Supreme Court
A general view of the Supreme Court. Photo: Aashish Aryan
The Supreme Court will today rule on petitions challenging the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forming a government in Maharashtra, a day after hearing arguments by lawyers of the central government and the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress combine.

The three parties argued that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis doesn’t have the numbers to be chief minister, taking their fight separately to Parliament. 

BJP and the central government lawyers said Fadnavis will prove his majority, but the court didn't have the power to direct Maharashtra’s governor to fix a deadline for a floor test in the Assembly.

On the eve of the SC hearing, the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress party paraded their legislators, an estimated 162, in front of the media at a five-star hotel in Mumbai to back their claim that the alliance commanded the majority in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

