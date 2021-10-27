Mamata Banerjee to begin her three-day Goa visit from October 27

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo will arrive in Goa on Thursday for a three-day visit to the state, where Assembly polls are scheduled early next year.

"The West Bengal chief minister is scheduled to arrive in Goa around 5.30 pm on October 28," a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

This is her maiden visit to the coastal state, where the has decided to contest the upcoming Assembly elections due in February 2022, he added.

"During her visit, Banerjee will meet intellectuals, thinkers, professionals and others," he said.

Banerjee will leave Goa on October 30 morning, he said.

The TMC, however, did not share with the media the party chief's detailed programme schedule in Goa.

The Banerjee-led party, which swept the West Bengal legislative Assembly elections earlier this year, has already announced its decision to contest the upcoming Goa polls.

Last week, Banerjee had urged political parties, organisations and individuals to join her party in defeating the Goa's ruling party BJP and its "divisive agenda".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)