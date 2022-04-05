Mamata pans Centre for hike in commodity prices, demands all-party meet

-
ALSO READ
What are fuel-cell electric vehicles and how are they different from EVs?
TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee rejoins Didi's party at Tripura rally
Bengal BJP's Rajib Banerjee, Tripura MLA Ashis Das join Trinamool
Mamata Banerjee to take oath as Bhabanipur MLA on Oct 7: Partha Chatterjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek to campaign for TMC in Goa
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday flayed the BJP-led central government for "skyrocketing" prices of commodities, and urged it to call an all-party meeting to find solutions to ongoing economic problems.
Banerjee also alleged that the Centre allowed steep price hikes of petrol and diesel to divert attention from the atrocities carried out by the saffron party in non-BJP states.
"The Centre has no plans to deal with the rise in prices of commodities. The BJP is responsible for this crisis; it's their return gift to the country after winning the Uttar Pradesh elections, she told reporters at the state secretariat.
"Instead of using agencies like the CBI and ED against opposition parties, the Centre must convene an all-party meeting to resolve the ongoing economic problems," the chief minister added.
She also criticised the central government for not acting against smuggling of coal and cattle from "states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh" through Bengal to neighbouring Bangladesh.
"Why should I have to face problems with regards to this? Vehicles illegally carrying coal and cattle arrive from other states and pass through Bengal. Why is the Centre not bothered about it, Banerjee said.
Commenting on the evacuation of around 17,000 students from war-ravaged Ukraine, Banerjee said the Union government must clear the air over the future of their education in India.
As far as Bengal is concerned, I will appeal to the Medical Council of India to allow us to offer internships to students hailing from the state, who have returned from Ukraine," she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU