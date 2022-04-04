I don't scold anyone, have a high-pitched voice: Amit Shah in LS

-
ALSO READ
Amit Shah will make statement in House over Nagaland incident: LS Speaker
Parliamentary Delegation from Austria to witness Lok Sabha proceedings
PM Modi took axle of UP's development after 2014: Amit Shah in Kairana
UP Assembly elections: Amit Shah holds massive roadshow in Prayagraj
Constitution Day to be celebrated in Parliament's Central Hall on Nov 26
-
In a lighter vein, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said in Lok Sabha that he has a "manufacturing defect" of a high-pitched voice and does not get angry except for on issues related to Kashmir.
In a friendly exchange with Opposition benches, Shah said he does not scold anyone or get angry.
"I do not scold anyone. I have a high-pitched voice. It is a manufacturing defect. I do not get angry, except for when it comes to the issue of Kashmir," Shah said moving the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha.
"I request both members of the ruling side and Opposition to look at it from a different point of view. The government does not have any other intention than strengthening the law (by bringing in the bill)," he said.
His remarks came after an Opposition member quipped that he responds sometimes in an angry manner.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU