Manipur: BJP names N Biren Singh as chief minister for second term

Union Finance Minister Nirmala on Sunday announced that would remain the chief minister of the northeastern state of for a second term.

Sitharaman, has been sent to as central observer by the party said Singh was unanimously chosen by party's state legislature party as their leader.

The legislature party's meeting and announcement follows 10 days of uncertainty since the results were announced with rival leaders Biren Singh and senior MLA Th Biswajit Singh rushing to Delhi twice to meet central leaders in what was seen as part of a hectic lobbying exercise by rival camps, despite denials of differences. Sitharaman and Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is the co-observer, arrived at Imphal earlier Sunday to attend the meeting of the newly elected MLAs in the state.

Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Manipur's titular king and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba and party spokesperson Sambit Patra also flew in for the crucial meet.

The BJP has returned to power in by winning 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in the state.

