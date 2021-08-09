Manish Tewari calls for vote of no-confidence motion against NDA govt

-
ALSO READ
Check IPL 2021 auction time, live streaming and telecast details here
IPL 2021 auction: Here's full list of 292 players up for grabs on Feb 18
IPL 2021 auction: RCB, CSK could bid for Maxwell; all eyes on Moeen, Malan
Indian cricket borard contemplating allowing fans for IPL 2021: Ganguly
New Zealand Cricket won't block players from full IPL participation: Report
-
Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on Monday suggested that the Opposition must consider bringing a vote of a no-confidence motion against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.
As the logjam in Parliament continues over the issues including farmers' agitation, Pegasus issue and COVID-19 mismanagement, Congress MP tweeted, "Since NDA/BJP Govt is showing a level of obduracy unwitnessed before in annals of Parliamentary Democracy by not discussing l'affaire Pegasus, Farmers agitation and COVID mismanagement joint opposition should seriously consider bringing a vote of no-confidence against NDA/BJP Govt."
The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.
Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition for disrupting the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament and said no matter how much the Opposition parties try to disrupt Parliament proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon Session and stall the development, the "country cannot become hostage to such selfishness and politics".
The Opposition has been continuously demanding discussion on the issue of Pegasus in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU