TMC opposes Centre's move to bring Electricity Bill in Parliament

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister has written to Prime Minister urging him to refrain from placing the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Parliament and called the Bill as "anti-people".

Goutam Deb, Chairman of Board of Administrators, Siliguri Municipal Corporation, said that chief minister is rightly opposing the Centre's move as it will hike electricity bills and will prove to be disastrous for the people.

"The bill will create price hikes in the electricity and power sector and it will be disastrous. So this bill should be withdrawn immediately," he said while attending a cultural programme on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore's 80th death anniversary on Saturday.

The bill will hit the economy of the country as electricity is the major component for the development, he said, " The central government is taking strict action against people in all sectors. Electricity is the most important component for the development of the country. There are several components like domestic electricity, rural village electrification and commercial electricity for industrialisation. The bill will create price hikes in the electricity and power sector and it will be disastrous. So this bill should be withdrawn immediately."

Banerjee had also written to Prime Minister on June 12 last year, expressing outrage over the draft 2020, which, she, said, was an attempt by the Centre to "destroy" the country's federal structure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)