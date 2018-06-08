Meeting with Rahul was aimed at protecting Constitution: Tejashwi Yadav

president met RJD's on Thursday, after which the Opposition Leader in the Assembly said their coming together was aimed at "protecting Constitution, secular-democratic values and goals of social justice".

The meeting came days after the won the seat in in a bypoll, defeating the ruling JD(U).

"We are here not to form governments but to transform the lives of the downtrodden people against the wishes of (the) current right-wing authoritarian regime. Our togetherness is aimed at protecting Constitution, secular-democratic values & goals of social justice. We shall fight, we shall win," Yadav tweeted after the meeting.

"Fruitful meeting with @RahulGandhi Ji. Bliss was it to be in that dawn..to be young was all the more heaven."



"We are committed to take nation out of the climate of fear generated by this regime. Watch out! Shall come out wth a committed programme for farmers,youth,women,poor..."

"We are here not to form govts but to transform the lives of the downtrodden people against the wishes of current right wing authoritarian regime. Our togetherness is aimed at protecting constitution,secular-democratic values & goals of Social Justice. We shall fight, we shall win"

candidate Shahnawaz Alam defeated Murshid Alam of the JD(U) by over 41,000 votes. Jokihat seat in the Muslim-dominated Araria district of was won by the JD(U) in the 2015 assembly election.

The defeat came as a jolt to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) who dumped the and the last year to join hands with the BJP to form a new coalition government in Bihar.