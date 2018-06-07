Why Rahul Gandhi chose Mandsaur to take on BJP before crucial MP poll

Why Mandsaur was chosen for the rally?
Exactly a year ago, five farmers were killed in police firing in Pipliyamandi, which is in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. Henceforth; the Congress chose the same place and date to kickstart its election campaign for the upcoming state elections and to turn the existing farm distress against the ruling BJP government.
Promises that Rahul Gandhi made to farmers
Rahul Gandhi promised to waive all farm loans within 10 days of forming the government. He also shared his dream of industrial development in Mandsaur, seeing "Made in Mandsaur" stamp on the phones in 5-7 years.
Jibes taken on BJP by Rahul Gandhi
BJP only supports big businessmen and not farmers. It can waive 2.5 trillion of 15 industrialists, but nothing for farmers. The Narendra Modi government has failed in providing two crore jobs to the youth. And, asked the farmers if a single penny has been credited as yet into their accounts against the promise of Rs 15 lakh made during the 2014 election campaign.
What is the present situation in Mandsaur?
Mandsaur appears calm, though the farm distress is real. People in the urban areas appear a bit wary of the district turning into a political battlefield. The Congress' rally was well attended but people do realize that Congress wants to use the farm distress issue to form a government after staying out of power for three consecutive times.
Did only farmer's discontent over loan-waivers cause violence last year?
Mandsaur is a significant site for poppy cultivation from which opium is extracted. Thus, under-reporting the poppy production and supplying it to smugglers is indeed a lucrative offer. An investigative report by India Today says that smugglers offer Rs 7000 a Kg for poppy. There have been numerous incidents of gang wars for procuring opium license in the region.
Why Rahul had to avoid Digvijaya Singh?
The three prominent Congress leaders from the state are Jyotiraditya Scindia; a Lok Sabha MP, Kamal Nath; the state unit chief, and Digvijaya Singh; former CM. Rahul Gandhi avoided mentioning Digvijay Singh in his speech because BJP otherwise would have got a chance to retaliate Congress by citing a similar issue of the Multai police firing, which killed 17 farmers when Digvijaya Singh was the chief minister.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU