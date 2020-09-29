Mehbooba Mufti detention case: SC asks J-K admin to respond to plea

The on Tuesday asked the administration to respond to Iltija Mufti's amended plea challenging the detention of her mother and former chief minister under the J-K Public Safety Act, saying detention cannot be forever and "some via media" should be explored.

A bench of justices S K Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy said that PDP leader should place request to the authorities for attending party meetings.

The apex court permitted Iltija and her brother to meet their mother in detention.

Mehbooba, the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was put under detention on the eve of abrogation of special status of under Article 370 on August 5 last year.

