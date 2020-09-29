Mehbooba Mufti detention case: SC asks J-K admin to respond to plea

-
ALSO READ
J&K admin extends detention of Mehbooba Mufti by 3 months under PSA
Supreme Court to hear plea seeking Mehbooba Mufti's release today
Farooq Abdullah speaks to Harsh Vardhan about Jammu's health infra
PDP defers meeting scheduled for Monday over detention of some leaders
Doda becomes 'terrorist-free' after Hizbul commander killed: J-K DGP
-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to respond to Iltija Mufti's amended plea challenging the detention of her mother and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under the J-K Public Safety Act, saying detention cannot be forever and "some via media" should be explored.
A bench of justices S K Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy said that PDP leader should place request to the authorities for attending party meetings.
The apex court permitted Iltija and her brother to meet their mother in detention.
Mehbooba, the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was put under detention on the eve of abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5 last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU