Mehbooba Mufti joins Bharat Jodo Yatra as it resumes from Awantipora in J-K

People Democratic Party (PDP) chief on Saturday joined the leader Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra that resumed from the Chersoo village in Awantipora after being cancelled on Friday.

Meanwhile, leader, Ghulam Ahmad Mir brushed off the rumours of people joining the yatra from the other side of the tunnel.

While talking to ANI, he said, "Yesterday, thousands of people wanted to join the yatra and somehow there was mismanagement. It was also said that people from another side of the tunnel came. It's baseless, the tunnel is 9 km long."

"With the VVIP speed with which Rahul Gandhi came to this side, nobody could have followed him that quickly. They were locals from South Kashmir, from the Dooru constituency and were there out of love," he added.

The leader further informed about the large support the yatra enjoyed throughout the country.

"The aim of the yatra is very important. The aim of the Yatra was appreciated by the entire country. The people have supported the yatra all through its journey in the 12-13 states. Crores of people were involved in the yatra. People looked at the yatra beyond politics, they were focused on the agenda of the yatra. The citizens wanted someone to address the problems of unemployment, inflation, and the hatred being spread in the country," he said.

Talking about the security during the yatra, he said, "Today forces are present in large numbers. My only appeal is that security should facilitate the people who want to join the yatra. It should not be a yatra of the security forces. People should be able to join."

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is in its final leg in Jammu and Kashmir, resumed on Friday morning from the Highway-44, Banihal Railway station, in the UT's Ramban district.

However, on the day of entering Kashmir (Friday), the yatra was 'called off' for the day in view of a security lapse, which triggered heavy criticism by party leaders against the centre and administration for failing to manage the crowd.

Rahul Gandhi had to "cancel" the yatra due to an alleged security lapse at Quazigund.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal said that there was no security personnel with the Bharat Jodo Yatra for 15 minutes, and termed it a 'serious lapse'.

