Mehbooba seeks all-party meet to oppose right to vote for non-locals

-
ALSO READ
Minus Congress, no third front can fight BJP: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
ICHRRF officially recognises the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide, 1989-1991
Kashmiri Pandit murder: Muslims stage protest against terrorists in Shopian
Farooq Abdullah declines to be joint opposition's presidential candidate
Outsiders registering as J-K voters last nail in coffin of democracy: PDP
-
Former chief minister and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday sought an all-party meeting to oppose and fight the decision to allow voting rights to non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a press conference here, Mufti said that she has already spoken to Dr.Farooq Abdullah, head of People's alliance for Gupkar declaration (PAGD) and president of National Conference (NC) to convene an all-party meeting to decide on the future course of action to oppose and fight the decision announced by the election commission on Wednesday that anybody living ordinarily in J&K can vote here.
"It is time when we should focus on the Kashmir resolution more than elections as it has gone beyond elections now.
"Our youth are being radicalised. Our brothers from the Kashmir Pandit community are being killed, police and security forces personnel are being killed, everybody is suffering," she said.
She alleged that after the 2024 elections, the BJP will remove the country's constitution and also replace the national flag.
"All decisions being taken are in favour of the BJP and not the nation. BJP is not going to change the country into a Hindu Rashtra, but in a BJP Rashtra," she alleged.
She said voting rights for the non-locals is aimed at conducting fraud elections to allow the BJP to rule here.
"They have understood that after three years of rule in J&K, they couldn't break the resistance of the silent people.
"The situation is not different for Muslims only, but for every community including Dogras and Pandits.
"Despite beating the drum for Kashmiri Pandits, the BJP failed to ensure their right to vote and the result is that Kashmiri Pandits have now stopped voting.
"Despite spending a hefty amount for deradicalization, the decisions being taken will certainly radicalize the youth. The government cannot change the ground reality, but it needs to resolve the issue once for all.
"It is not about legality, but about the intentions behind allowing voting rights to non-locals," she said.
--IANS
sq/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU