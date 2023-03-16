Mizoram: 42 candidates in fray for Lunglei Municipal Council polls

Altogether 42 candidates are in the fray for the first Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) polls in on March 29, officials said Thursday.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded 11 candidates each, while the BJP is contesting in nine wards, they said.

More than 40,000 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the municipal .

Polling will be held between 7 am and 4 pm, the officials said. Counting of votes will be undertaken on April 3.

LMC was created by the MNF government headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga in 2022. It is the second municipal council in the state after the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC).

There are 11 seats in the LMC, of which four are reserved for women.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)