JUST IN
Ask PM Modi why 60% voters did not vote for BJP: Ex-Tripura CM Manik Sarkar
Meghalaya: Conrad K Sangma submits letter of support of 32 MLAs
PM congratulates Sangma on his party's impressive performance in Meghalaya
PM's Act East policy, focus on peace, development behind Nagaland win: BJP
No hung assembly, NDA will form govt in all three NE states: Himanta
Exit polls 2023: Advantage BJP in Tripura, alliance to win Nagaland
Naga political talk will soon end with positive solution: Nagaland CM
Give change a chance: Mallikarjun Kharge to Meghalaya, Nagaland voters
TMC only alternative to BJP: Mohua Moitra hits back at Rahul Gandhi
Corruption of NPP-led govt in Meghalaya encouraged by BJP: Congress
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North East
Not involved in talks between Uddhav and Prakash Ambedkar: Sharad Pawar
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Nagaland heading for oppositionless govt as parties support NDPP-BJP

The NDPP-BJP is yet to stake a claim for government formation, they have received unconditional support from other political parties to continue their second innings

Topics
Nagaland | Opposition parties | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Kohima 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Despite having one of the highest number of political parties, the new Nagaland government is heading towards an oppositionless government with almost all parties extending unconditional support to the NDPP-BJP alliance which won the polls held last month.

In the state assembly elections, the results of which were declared on March 2, pre-poll alliance partners NDPP and BJP won 25 and 12 seats respectively, totalling 37 in the 60-member House.

Other political parties, including NCP have won seven seats, NPP five , LJP (Ram Vilas), Naga People's Front (NPF) and RPI (Athawale) two each, JD(U) one and Independents four.

This is the first time that Nagaland is witnessing the victory of so many political parties in the state assembly elections. LJP(RV) and RPI (Athawale) are new entrants in the state politics.

While the NDPP-BJP is yet to stake a claim for government formation, they have received unconditional support from other political parties to continue their second innings.

LJP (Ram Vilas), RPI (Athawale), JD(U) have already submitted letters of support to the alliance partners, sources said.

NCP, which is the third-largest party, submitted a letter extending 'unconditional' support on Saturday to the Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP, newly elected NCP MLA Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe told PTI on Sunday.

Similarly, NPF general secretary Achumbemo Kikon, who is also one of the newly elected MLAs, said that though a final decision has not been taken, the party, which has two members, is "likely to extend support to the government".

With all the political parties supporting the winning NDPP-BJP alliance, Nagaland will have another all-party government.

In the past, in 2015 and 2021 opposition-less governments were formed during the ongoing term of a government, but this would be the first ever assembly which is set to be an opposition-less one even before the House has been sworn in.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nagaland

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 10:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU