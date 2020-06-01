Modi govt 2.0's first year in office: E-booklet on achievements released

The on Sunday released an e-booklet highlighting its key achievements during the second term in which it stated that India was among the first few countries to put in place a "comprehensive action plan" to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The 92-page booklet 'One Year of Modi 2.0 - Towards A Self-Reliant India' has been brought out by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, news agency PTI reported.

Abrogation of Article 370, settlement of the Ram Temple issue, criminalisation of triple talaq, Bodo accord and the amendment to the Citizenship Act have been listed in the booklet among the key achievements during the second term of the which marked its first anniversary on Saturday.

The booklet has a separate section for the actions taken to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and deal with the economic fallout of the crisis.

The country and the world is going through an unprecedented crisis owing to Covid-19 since the beginning of 2020, the introduction to the e-booklet said.

Nations across the globe have gone into lockdown and people are struggling to find ways to fight the disease and its spread, the e-booklet said.

"Even as social distancing and change of lifestyles became a new normal, India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the first countries to put up a concerted, comprehensive action plan to stop the spread of the virus and limit the number of Covid-19 infections," it said.

India put in every effort to convert the crisis into an opportunity, the introduction to the booklet said.

"It went into a mode of self-reliance and sprung into action to become 'Aatmanirbhar'. International Organisations like the WHO have praised the efforts made by the Indian government to fight the pandemic,' it said.

India is one of the few countries which announced a complete lockdown even when the number of the Covid-19 cases in the country were less than 500, it said.

"When the Corona crisis started, there was not a single PPE kit made in India. The N-95 masks were produced in small quantities in India. Today we are in a position to produce 2 lakh PPE and 2 lakh N-95 masks daily," the introduction said.

"We were able to do this because India turned this crisis into an opportunity," it said.

This vision of India - turning crisis into opportunity- is going to prove equally effective for our resolve of a self-reliant India, the booklet said.



Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the citizens demonstrated their full commitment in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Towards this direction the Prime Minister announced a Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package, which is about 10 per cent of the GDP, in order to boost the economy and sustain the growth, it said.

"The government had taken several important decisions which transformed India like never before. Foremost among them being the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, thus fulfilling the decades-old demand of the nation," the introduction to the booklet said.

"Sagacious leadership of the Prime Minister was once again proved during handling of the situation after the historic verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya-Ram Janmabhoomi," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been voted back to power with an enhanced mandate in the General Elections held in April-May 2019 and several other promises like extending PM-KISAN to all farmers, pensions to small traders and farmers, forming a unified Jal Shakti Ministry and more, have already been fulfilled, it said.