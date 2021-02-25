Modi underlines support for farmers; says NDA aims to ensure their dignity

-
ALSO READ
Govt improved rural, coastal connectivity to bolster farmer markets: Modi
There should be discussion, presentation of views in Parliament: Modi
Gujarat civic polls: Modi says results show people's faith development
Modi targets Rahul over 'north-south' remarks, lashes out at Narayanasamy
Modi opens coffers for Assam before polls, accuses prior govts of neglect
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sought to underline his government's commitment for the farmers, saying it has strived to ensure their prosperity and dignity without any dependence on middlemen.
In a statement that comes amid the sustained protests by farmers outside Delhi for nearly four months opposing the new Central farm laws, he said the NDA also wanted to bring a paradigm shift in the agricultural sector.
For years, small businessmen and small farmers were ignored but the "NDA government has given topmost priority to these two sections," he said in his address at a public meeting in this western town of poll-bound Tamil Nadu.
"It has been our honour to work for the small farmer of India. In the past seven years our efforts for small farmers are aimed at giving them a life of prosperity and dignity," he said.
With the launch of initiatives, including soil health cards, the government wanted to bring a paradigm shift in the agriculture sector, he said.
Taking a swipe at the DMK-Congress combine in Tamil Nadu, Modi said their "meetings are like corruption hackathons" where "their leaders sit and discuss on how to loot."
The NDA's governance was one with compassion while the opposition's was "misgovernance with corruption," he alleged.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU