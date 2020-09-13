Monsoon wind blowing for govt, with many Opposition top guns missing

With many Opposition top guns missing, the Monsoon Session of Parliament which begins on Monday should weigh heavily in the government’s favour. While the Opposition’s numerical strength in the Rajya Sabha has dipped significantly after the last round of elections in June (the Congress is now down to just 40 MPs in the Upper House from 46 in May), most senior leaders would be giving the Session a miss for health reasons.

P Chidambaram has undergone a minor procedure recently and wouldn’t be present for the Session. Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and H D ...