Muzaffarpur rape case: Take action if ashamed, Rahul tells Bihar CM Nitish

president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked Chief Minister to take stern action in the case if he is feeling ashamed of it.

Rahul's statement comes a day after Kumar said that he was feeling ashamed because of the shelter home incident.

The chief, who took part in Rashtriya Janata Dal-led sit-in protest and candle march against the earlier today, said, "We have gathered here for the women of our country and we stand with them. If Nitish ji is really feeling ashamed then he should take immediate action."

Besides Rahul, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, MPs including Tejashwi's sister Misa Bharti and D Raja, Bihar's former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, former MP Sharad Yadav and others also took part in the protest at the Jantar Mantar here.

The came under the spotlight following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences, which detected large-scale complaints of of the girl inmates.

Last month, 11 employees of the shelter home were arrested and 44 girls were rescued.