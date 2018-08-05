JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

With eye on Assembly elections, Congress plans nationwide protest
Business Standard

Muzaffarpur rape case: Take action if ashamed, Rahul tells Bihar CM Nitish

The shelter home case came under the spotlight following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences

ANI  |  New Delhi 

rahul gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (C), RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (R) and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav light candles during a protest over the issue of alleged sexual abuse at a government-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur | PTI

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take stern action in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case if he is feeling ashamed of it.

Rahul's statement comes a day after Kumar said that he was feeling ashamed because of the shelter home incident.

The Congress chief, who took part in Rashtriya Janata Dal-led sit-in protest and candle march against the shelter home case earlier today, said, "We have gathered here for the women of our country and we stand with them. If Nitish ji is really feeling ashamed then he should take immediate action."

Besides Rahul, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, MPs including Tejashwi's sister Misa Bharti and D Raja, Bihar's former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, former MP Sharad Yadav and others also took part in the protest at the Jantar Mantar here.

The shelter home case came under the spotlight following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences, which detected large-scale complaints of sexual exploitation of the girl inmates.

Last month, 11 employees of the shelter home were arrested and 44 girls were rescued.
First Published: Sun, August 05 2018. 08:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements