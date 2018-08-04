CPI(M) to freeze tie-ups, seat sharing for state polls in next 2 months

The (Marxist) on Saturday said it would decide on alliances and seat adjustment for the upcoming elections in states in two months. It recognised as its 'number one target' in the elections and Trinamool Congress in West Bengal as its key adversary.

"The party would hold a Politburo meeting on September 26 to decide who to ally with the forthcoming state elections. The party will decide the possible tie-ups in the states in accordance with the party congress' decision. The Central Committee on October 5, 6 and 7 will finalise the tie-ups and seat adjustment," said General Secretary at a press conference.

The politburo met in Delhi for two days beginning August 3.

The CPI-M leader said his party's would be determined by "maximisation of the anti- vote" because the "imperative is to defeat the in the coming elections."

"Our slogan in West Bengal is to defeat Modi to save India and defeat to save Bengal," he said.

Asked about the possibility of his party's alliance with Congress, Yechury said it will be decided after the meetings of the two top bodies of the party.

Yechury hit out at BJP chief Amit Shah for terming over 40 lakh people, whose names have not figured in the draft Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, as illegal migrants.

"The BJP is out to polarise the society for electoral gains. Amit Shah's statement is misleading....On the other hand, the TMC's plitics is all about sub-nationalism in West Bengal," Yechury said.

He said the politburo meeting also discussed electoral reforms. The party wants that the electoral bonds should be done away with as these "legalise corruption".

Replying to a question over the authenticity of EVMs, he said his party has serious concerns over the fairness of these machines.

"The proposed that every electronic voting machine must have a paper trail. The Election Commission should call all political parties and discuss if paper ballets should be continued," Yechury said.

The Marxist leader said crony capitalism has increased under the present regime. "The government is yet to tell us how absconding diamond businessman Mehul Choksi's application for Antigua citizenship was processed. The government has to answer how clean chit was given to him despite cases pending against him," he said.

He also said that the party will lend its support to the August 9 and September 5 Bharat bandh calls given by dailt organisations, trade unions and farmers.

The politburo also demanded that the proposed higher education body aimed at replacing the Universit Grants Commission should be dropped. The party also sought withdrawal of Medical Commission Bill, presented in Lok Sabha this week.

Pointing out that innocent citizens were being targeted by lynch mobs, Yechury said a law to curb the evil should be brought in immediately.

He said incidents of attacks on media and attempts to intimidate journalists reflected that the situation is even worse than what it was during the Emergency.

Yechury also demanded an inquiry into intrusion in Kerala House in the national capital on Saturday where party's politburo members and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were present. --IANS

rak/vsc/prs