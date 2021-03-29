Govt 'absolutely stable' in Maharashtra under CM Thackeray: NCP's Patel

-
ALSO READ
Is BJP losing the plot in Maharashtra? Recent panchayat polls suggest so
Everything can't be made public: Amit Shah on meeting Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar's Dalit-OBC outreach is a concern for Shiv Sena & Congress
Centre conspired to defame Maharashtra in Sushant case, alleges Cong
BJP, Sena spar over Saudi Aramco's $44-billion refinery project
-
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Sunday asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is "absolutely stable" under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.
"The MVA was formed by the initiative of (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar. A government was formed when it was impossible. As far as the government is concerned, it is absolutely stable under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray," he told reporters after reports that the alliance was having issues.
He further said, "Many more Congress leaders also wanted to be with Sharad Pawar after PC Chacko's entry to NCP from Congress. He (Chacko) was not given fair treatment. I don't wish to take names but many did not show respect for such a senior leader."
Speaking about the chances of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the upcoming Assembly Elections, he said that they would have to ensure that NCP candidates, as well as others in the alliance win seats.
"This will be a record for two consecutive terms. There will be the LDF government and that itself shows how popular Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is. It also shows that the people of Kerala are taking the right decisions in the interest of the development and welfare of the state," he added.
On the allegation by the Congress party against the LDF that they are in an unholy alliance with the BJP, he asked how it is possible since the party completely opposed the BJP at the national level.
This comes ahead of the State Assembly elections for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts set to be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU