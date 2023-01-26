Myopic mindset: Punjab CM Mann slams centre for excluding state's tableau

Chief Minister on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Union government for deliberately excluding his state's tableau from the parade, saying it reflects the myopic mindset of those in power at the Centre.

This discrimination with is totally unwarranted and undesirable, Mann said while addressing a gathering here after unfurling the flag during a function to mark 74th at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports stadium.

He further said the celebration of any day without showcasing the contribution of is unimaginable.

Today at the parade which is taking place in Delhi, Punjab's tableau is not there. Why Punjab's tableau was not there, he asked.

It is the result of bad intention, he said while targeting the BJP.

It reflects the myopic mindset of those in power at the Centre, he alleged.

Earlier, on Wednesday Mann had hit out at the BJP-led Centre for not including the State's tableau for the parade, saying there cannot be anything more shameful than this.

In the country's freedom struggle, Punjab and Punjabis made 90 per cent contribution.

Be it Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Udham Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Madan Lal Dhingra and thousands of unknown martyrs who made supreme sacrifices and went to jail to give the country its independence, he had said.

"Punjab's tableau for Republic Day is not included this time. There cannot be anything more shameful than this. The BJP government has shown its mindset...," Mann had said in a video message.

The BJP had hit back at the CM on Wednesday alleging that the state's tableau was disqualified because of the AAP government's own fault as it presented the old one after some modification.

