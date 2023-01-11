JUST IN
Why Go First leaving without a busload of passengers is not a small mistake
Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of accused urinating midair
TN Guv's 'guest' recorded House proceedings, issue goes to privileges panel
PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Hubballi on Thursday
Not tobacco ban, new therapies key to combating lung cancer: Nobel laureate
Judiciary expected to follow principle of separation of powers: Om Birla
NIA arrests two more alleged operatives of Islamic State from Karnataka
Indian fighter jets welcomed in Japan with traditional water cannon salute
JK unit of Shiv Sena to join Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Joda Yatra in Jammu
No change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan between Jan 14 and 28
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Why Go First leaving without a busload of passengers is not a small mistake
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Arunachal's Republic Day tableau to showcase state's tourism potential

As many as 36 artistes in the traditional attire of various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh will be part of the tableau, an official says

Topics
Arunachal Pradesh | Republic Day | tourism sector

Press Trust of India  |  Itanagar 

An aerial view of the 72nd Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi

Arunachal Pradesh's tableau for the Republic Day celebrations this year in Delhi will feature the prospect of tourism in the northeastern state, an official said on Wednesday.

The tableau will highlight various initiatives taken by the state government to build infrastructure such as road, rail and air connectivity that has facilitated tourism boost in the state, he said.

It will feature newly constructed Donyi Polo Airport, the Shingpho festival and the 1962 War Memorial of Tawang, said the official of the state Information and Public Relations (IPR) department.

During the Republic Day parade on January 26, as many as 36 artistes donning the traditional attire of various tribes of the state will be part of the programme, he said.

The Donyi Polo Airport' in the state capital opened in November last year and has facilitated the arrival of domestic and international tourists into the state.

The upgradation of advanced landing grounds with civil terminals has also improved the lives of the people residing in the border state immensely, the official claimed.

Even the remotest border areas have been connected by all-weather roads to facilitate movement of civilians and defence personnel and tourists as well. These initiatives will be highlighted in the tableau, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Arunachal Pradesh

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 16:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU