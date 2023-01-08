JUST IN
Real estate developers urge relaxation of norms under stage III of GRAP
BJP accuses Nitish of making indecent remark at function attended by women
Flights on busiest domestic routes up but still lag pre-Covid peak
Health sector Rajasthan govt's biggest priority, says CM Ashok Gehlot
Cold wave, dense fog in Delhi-NCR to abate from January 10, says IMD
Bull-taming festival Jallikattu begins in Tamil Nadu, 74 injured on Day 1
Joshimath subsidence: PMO holds review meeting with Uttarakhand officials
Ex-Army chief, retired officers of defence services join Bharat Jodo Yatra
'Health budget should be increased by 30-40% to sustain growth'
PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore on Monday
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Real estate developers urge relaxation of norms under stage III of GRAP
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

No Karnataka tableau on Republic Day parade this year, says govt

K'taka govt said that the state's tableau will not be in Republic Day parade, following the Centre's directions of providing opportunity to states that took part least number of times in last 8 yrs

Topics
Karnataka | Republic Day

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

An aerial view of the 72nd Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi
An aerial view of the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi

The Karnataka government on Sunday clarified that the State's tableau did not get the chance to take part in Republic Day parade this year, following the Union government's guidelines, providing opportunity to the States that took part least number of times during the last eight years.

The clarification comes following the controversy over Karnataka's tableau being excluded from the Republic Day parade in New Delhi this year, after having showcased the State's culture for 13 consecutive years.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has targeted the State BJP government in this regard, by questioning its seriousness in upholding the State's pride

"Regarding participation of States' tableau in Republic Day parade this year, Government of India has issued guidelines, providing opportunity to the States that did not take part/took part least number of times during the last 8 years. Hence, the State of Karnataka has not got the chance to take part in the Republic Day parade," C R Naveen, Nodal Officer for Republic Day tableau said in a statement.

"Moreover, if the lists of States that took part previous year and the States selected this year are compared, it is evident that all the three prize winning States in 2022 are not selected this year. And also except three States, the rest of the States that took part last year are not selected," he said.

Karnataka had proposed to showcase its millet diversity through a tableau this year during the Republic Day parade.

The State's tableau 'the cradle of traditional handicrafts' was adjudged second best last year.

Stating that it is "unfortunate" to know that Karnataka will not be participating in the Republic Day parade this year, Siddaramaiah has said, rejection of State's tableaux reflects how serious the BJP government here is about upholding the pride of our State.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader alleged that "Incapable and weak Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his cabinet ministers are worried about looting government resources through 40 per cent commission. Had they put in a little more thought in designing the theme, Karnataka could have presented its tableaux on the Republic Day."

Karnataka leaders are known for only making noise in our State, but are cowards in front of their high command, he further said "State BJP govt has pledged our pride to accommodate the interests of their high command.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 22:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU