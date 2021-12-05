Navjot Sidhu joins protesting teachers outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's home

-
Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday joined a dharna by guest teachers outside Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's residence.
The guest teachers of the Delhi government were protesting the regularisation of their jobs.
Addressing media persons here, Sidhu said, "22,000 guest teachers are working as bonded labourers here."
The PCC chief further slammed Kejriwal for joining the protest of contractual teachers in Punjab's Mohali last month.
"You should first solve the issues in your state before you come to Punjab to lure people there," he added.
On November 27, Kejriwal had joined the protest of contractual teachers in Mohali, Punjab who have been pressing for several demands including regularization of services of contractual teachers.
Kejriwal had also promised to implement a transfer policy for teachers and assured them cashless medical treatment facilities if the party comes to power.
In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.
