Amarinder, Sidhu agree on 10-member policy group for better coordination

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday agreed to set up a 10-member 'Strategic Policy Group' to ensure better coordination between the ruling party and the state government and to further expedite the implementation of the various government programmes and reform initiatives.
To be headed by the CM, the Group constitutes of Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Social Security Minister Aruna Chaudhary, along with Sidhu and the four working presidents of the party- Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Pawan Goel, as well as Pargat Singh.
The decision was taken this morning when Sidhu, along with Nagra and Pargat, called on the Chief Minister to discuss Punjab related issues and steps to strengthen party-government coordination.
The 10-member group will hold weekly meetings, in consultation with other ministers, experts etc as may be required. It will discuss and review the progress of the various state government initiatives already under implementation, and will also suggest measures to expedite the same.
In another decision, Captain Amarinder has also assigned his cabinet colleagues the task of being available in Punjab Congress Bhawan every day, by rotation, for meetings with MLAs and other party functionaries to discuss issues relating to their constituencies/areas and address any grievances.
One minister each will be available at the Congress Bhawan from Monday for three hours (11 am to 2 pm), and in any case, the minister deputed for a particular day is unable to make it for some reason, he/she shall arrange for a substitute in consultation with any other minister. The arrangement will be in place five days in a week, from Monday to Friday, said the Chief Minister, adding that this will help in better coordination between his government and party functionaries in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly elections.
This decision was taken after Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's proposal."Highly positive Co-ordination meeting on the proposal for roster of Ministers to sit at Punjab Congress Bhawan!!" Sidhu tweeted.
