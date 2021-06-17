Rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLAs meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, merge outfit

-
ALSO READ
IND vs ENG 5th T20 highlights: India wins by 36 runs, clinches series 3-2
IND vs ENG 5th T20 playing 11: Natarajan replaces Rahul in India playing 11
BJP planted stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in tractor parade: AAP
If drinking age is 25 yrs in BJP-ruled states, we will make it 30 yrs: AAP
AAP opens account in Gujarat civic polls, becomes No 2 in Surat
-
The three rebel MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who formed Punjab Ekta Party, on Thursday, met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and announced the merger of their outfit with the Congress.
The MLAs who met Rahul Gandhi include former Leader of Opposition (Punjab) Sardar Sukhpal Singh Khaira (MLA, Bholath); Sardar Jagdev Singh (MLA, Maur); and Pirmal Singh (MLA, Bhadaur).
The merger is seen as a shot in a arm of Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh who is at the target of Navjot Singh Sidhu led camp in the state.
Amarinder Singh, ahead of his meeting with the party high command in New Delhi on June 3, had inducted three AAP rebel legislators -- Sukhpal Khaira, Pirmal Singh and Jagdev Singh Kamalu -- into the party.
The chief minister before leaving for Delhi had welcomed these three MLAs into the party fold.
Firebrand Khaira, once the hard critique of Amarinder Singh, had quit the Congress and joined the AAP in December 2015. He was elected from the Bholath assembly seat in 2017.
However, Khaira, a former leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly, resigned from the primary membership of the AAP in January 2019 and had also floated his own outfit, the Punjabi Ekta Party. Other two MLAs, Kamalu and Dhaula, are first-timers.
--IANS
miz/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU