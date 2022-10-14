JUST IN
NC chief Farooq Abdullah asks people to stand up against divisive forces
Italia says BJP conspiring against him as Patidar community supporting AAP
Himachal goes to polls on November 12; announcement for Gujarat later
We are ready, confident of getting people's mandate in Himachal: AAP
Will never go with BJP again for entire life, Nitish Kumar asserts
Delhi BJP leaders hold protest outside AAP HQ against Gopal Italia
Gujarat poll dates not out along with HP to give PM more time: Congress
No action against senior bureaucrats involved in corruption, alleges Mufti
Congress will restore old pension scheme if voted to power in HP: Priyanka
SP members to commemorate Mulayam's legacy; seek Bharat Ratna for leader
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Kharge taunts Tharoor, says he will implement only Udaipur declaration
Business Standard

NC chief Farooq Abdullah asks people to stand up against divisive forces

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said peoples' unity is crucial for building India and asked them to stand up against the "divisive forces" trying to weaken the country from within

Topics
Farooq Abdullah | National Conference

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Farooq Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said peoples' unity is crucial for building India and asked them to stand up against the "divisive forces" trying to weaken the country from within.

Abdullah made these remarks while addressing an event to celebrate the 75th birthday of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chagan Bhujbal in Mumbai on Thursday.

"Our country is diverse, there is diversity of faiths, cultures and climates. What unites us is our faith. Religion doesn't divide people, it unites. We all together can build India by living with camaraderie, he said, stressing on working towards ensuring unity in the country.

The NC president said there are no external threats to the country, "there are divisive forces within the country that are weakening it".

We should stop seeing ourselves as Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs. I'm an Indian Muslim. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, we have to unite this country, and that can only be achieved by living in friendship," he said.

Meanwhile, Abdullah drove to Asaar-e-Sharief Dargah Hazratbal here after he returned to Srinagar from Maharashtra.

He offered congregational prayers at the revered shrine and prayed for lasting peace and prosperity in J-K, and the rest of the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Farooq Abdullah

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 21:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU