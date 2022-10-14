JUST IN
Gujarat poll dates not out along with HP to give PM more time: Congress
No action against senior bureaucrats involved in corruption, alleges Mufti
Congress will restore old pension scheme if voted to power in HP: Priyanka
SP members to commemorate Mulayam's legacy; seek Bharat Ratna for leader
Priyanka Gandhi to launch Congress' poll campaign in Himachal Pradesh today
Nehru created mess in J-K, Modi govt cleaned it by revoking Art 370: Shah
Bihar CM after changing sides 5 times: Amit Shah takes a jibe at Nitish
SP lost its guiding light with Mulayam's death, his insights will be missed
AIMIM will contest all seats in future polls in UP, says state party chief
'Didn't anyone from Jammu deserve to be the LG?' asks Mehbooba Mufti
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
BJP brought development to Tripura, other parties unleashed violence: CM
Business Standard

Delhi BJP leaders hold protest outside AAP HQ against Gopal Italia

Delhi BJP leaders and workers including its Mahila Morcha activists staged a protest outside Aam Aadmi Party headquarters here on Friday, asking for removal of the AAP's Gujarat chief Gopal Italia.

Topics
BJP | AAP government | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi BJP, protest, Italia
A member of Delhi BJP women's wing attempts to cross a police barricade during a protest against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat chief Gopal Italia over his alleged comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outside AAP office in New Delhi, Friday

Delhi BJP leaders and workers including its Mahila Morcha activists staged a protest outside Aam Aadmi Party headquarters here on Friday, asking for removal of the AAP's Gujarat chief Gopal Italia.

The AAP leaders have crossed all limits of decency as was exemplified by Italia through his "abusive" language targeting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleged Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

"AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal should remove such leaders from the party and apologise to the countrymen for their foul language," Bidhuri said.

Delhi BJP vice presidents Virendra Sachdeva and Rajan Tiwari, Mahila Morcha president Yogita Singh, incharge of the Morcha Barkha Singh and other leaders of the party participated in the protest.

Italia was on Thursday detained here for nearly three hours by the Delhi Police after he appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection with his alleged comments against Modi amid protests by AAP members outside the women panel's office.

On Friday, the BJP sharpened its attack on the AAP and Kejriwal after Italia was heard purportedly mocking the prime minister's mother in a video, and said people of the state will make it pay for "abusing" her.

An old video of Italia emerged on Thursday in which he is purportedly heard mocking Modi's 100-year-old mother Hiraba. Italia is also heard purportedly using a derogatory word for Modi, drawing strong condemnations from BJP leaders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 18:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU