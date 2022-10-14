JUST IN
Gujarat poll dates not out along with HP to give PM more time: Congress
No action against senior bureaucrats involved in corruption, alleges Mufti
Congress will restore old pension scheme if voted to power in HP: Priyanka
SP members to commemorate Mulayam's legacy; seek Bharat Ratna for leader
Priyanka Gandhi to launch Congress' poll campaign in Himachal Pradesh today
Nehru created mess in J-K, Modi govt cleaned it by revoking Art 370: Shah
Bihar CM after changing sides 5 times: Amit Shah takes a jibe at Nitish
SP lost its guiding light with Mulayam's death, his insights will be missed
AIMIM will contest all seats in future polls in UP, says state party chief
'Didn't anyone from Jammu deserve to be the LG?' asks Mehbooba Mufti
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Will never go with BJP again for entire life, Nitish Kumar asserts
Business Standard

We are ready, confident of getting people's mandate in Himachal: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said it is ready for the Himachal Pradesh elections and fully confident of getting the people's mandate

Topics
AAP government | Himachal Pradesh elections | Himachal Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AAP, Aam Aadmi Party, symbol

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said it is ready for the Himachal Pradesh elections and fully confident of getting the people's mandate after the Election Commission announced the schedule of the assembly polls in the hill state.

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8, the poll panel said on Friday.

"We are ready for the elections," AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said at a press conference when asked for his party's reaction to the announcement.

He said teams formed by the party in every village of the Himachal Pradesh has been "working hard" to reach out to the masses and convey the AAP's message to the electors.

Pathak is an MLA from Delhi's Rajinder Nagar and a member of the AAP's political affairs committee, the highest decision making body of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

"I am fully confident that the way the Congress and the BJP have looted the state during their respective reins, people of Himachal Pradesh will definitely give a chance to AAP this time after looking at the work done by the Kejriwal government in Delhi," Pathak said.

The same "amazing work" is now being done by the AAP government in Punjab under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he added.

Politics in Himachal Pradesh has remained bipolar so far with the Congress and the BJP remaining the main contenders to the throne.

The hill state, which is currently ruled by the BJP, is set to witness a three-cornered fight this time with the Kejriwal-led AAP joining the fray, riding on its stupendous victory in Punjab elections earlier this year.

The AAP is gearing up to contest all seats in the assembly polls.

Himachal Pradesh has a 68-member assembly and the BJP had won a clear majority by winning 44 seats in the 2017 elections. The Congress managed to win 21 seats, Independents bagged two seats and the CPI(M) emerged victorious on one seat.

According to the Election Commission, over 55 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in upcoming elections in the hill state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on AAP government

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 19:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU