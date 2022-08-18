NCP, BJP workers clash in Thane district; 2 FIRs registered, 16 held

Activists of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday came to blows in Dombivali in district of Maharashtra, following which 16 of them were arrested, police said.

The incident occurred outside a gymnasium in the Bhopar area following a heated exchange between local leaders of both the parties over some issue, a police official said.

Two cross First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)