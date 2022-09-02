NCP blames Centre's policies for most daily wagers ending life in 2021

-
ALSO READ
What is a Virtual Mobile Number? Benefits, usage and other details
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar dissolves all departments, cells in a sudden move
US blames North Korean hacker group Lazarus for $625 mn crypto heist
NCP holds protests against Lakshadweep admin for 'anti-people' policies
What is an IMEI number and how does it help protect your mobile phone?
-
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday blamed the policies of the Union government for the large number of daily wagers committing suicide in 2021, as revealed in data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
The latest NCRB report has stated that one in every four deaths by suicide in the country were of daily wage earners. The Sharad Pawar-led outfit lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-headed government at the Centre over the plight of daily wage workers. It is a shocking figure and it is happening because the unorganised sector has been crushed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He randomly announced the policy of demonetization (in 2016) and followed it up with a hasty and unplanned implementation of the GST (goods and services tax) system, said Mahesh Tapase, chief spokesperson, Maharashtra NCP. The coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdowns left small traders, artisans and labourers devastated, but the BJP government at the Centre never cared for them as it was busy restructuring NPA accounts of corporates, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU