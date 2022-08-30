Setback to AIADMK OPS faction as inquiry recommended against VK Sasikala

The O. Panneerselvam (OPS) faction of the has received a setback after the Justice (Rtd) Arumugasamy commission, probing death of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, recommended an inquiry against Jaya's former aide, V.K. Sasikala and a few others.

The Justice (Rtd) Arumugasamny commission report was tabled in the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly on Monday and the state government has decided to seek legal opinion on the report.

Notably, M.K. Stalin had during the 2021 election campaign stated that if the DMK was elected to power, it would conduct a detailed probe into the circumstances leading to the passing away of J. Jayalalithaa while under treatment at a prominent Chennai hospital.

The commission recommending an inquiry has pulled back the efforts of former Chief Minister and coordinator O. Panneerselvam to forge an alliance with Sasikala and her nephew T.T.V Dhinakaran and to try and capture the party.

Sources in the OPS camp told IANS that the former Chief Minister had done a lot of groundwork for a future alliance with Sasikala and Dhinakaran and has worked overtime to ensure the support of the powerful Thevar community to which they both belonged to.

It may be recalled that almost all the Thevar organisations have brought out statements supporting Panneerselvam and the need to forge an alliance with Sasikala and Dhinakaran. It is to be noted that all three are Thevars and the community has been a strong support base of the in Tamil Nadu.

With the Arumugasamy commission's report being tabled in the House and the report mentioning Sasikala will put brakes on the effort of OPS to forge an alliance.

The other faction of the AIADMK led by former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami is well cushioned in the party as they have the majority of the party General council members supporting them.

Without the support of Sasikala and Dhinakaran, it would be difficult for Panneerselvam to take on Palaniswami, who enjoys the support of a majority of party general council members.

