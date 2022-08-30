Setback to AIADMK OPS faction as inquiry recommended against VK Sasikala

-
ALSO READ
Wish to take AIADMK forward like MGR and Jayalalitha: VK Sasikala
Supreme Court dismisses plea to freeze AIADMK's 'Two Leaves' symbol
Sasikala plea against expulsion from AIADMK rejected by Tamil Nadu court
Tamil Nadu police turns down OPS' plea to deny nod for AIADMK meet
As AIADMK gets mired in internal strife, BJP senses an opportunity
-
The O. Panneerselvam (OPS) faction of the AIADMK has received a setback after the Justice (Rtd) Arumugasamy commission, probing death of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, recommended an inquiry against Jaya's former aide, V.K. Sasikala and a few others.
The Justice (Rtd) Arumugasamny commission report was tabled in the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly on Monday and the state government has decided to seek legal opinion on the report.
Notably, M.K. Stalin had during the 2021 election campaign stated that if the DMK was elected to power, it would conduct a detailed probe into the circumstances leading to the passing away of J. Jayalalithaa while under treatment at a prominent Chennai hospital.
The commission recommending an inquiry has pulled back the efforts of former Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam to forge an alliance with Sasikala and her nephew T.T.V Dhinakaran and to try and capture the party.
Sources in the OPS camp told IANS that the former Chief Minister had done a lot of groundwork for a future alliance with Sasikala and Dhinakaran and has worked overtime to ensure the support of the powerful Thevar community to which they both belonged to.
It may be recalled that almost all the Thevar organisations have brought out statements supporting Panneerselvam and the need to forge an alliance with Sasikala and Dhinakaran. It is to be noted that all three are Thevars and the community has been a strong support base of the AIADMK in South Tamil Nadu.
With the Arumugasamy commission's report being tabled in the House and the report mentioning Sasikala will put brakes on the effort of OPS to forge an alliance.
The other faction of the AIADMK led by former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami is well cushioned in the party as they have the majority of the party General council members supporting them.
Without the support of Sasikala and Dhinakaran, it would be difficult for Panneerselvam to take on Palaniswami, who enjoys the support of a majority of party general council members.
--IANS
aal/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU