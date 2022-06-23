NCP vows support to crisis-hit MVA in Maharashtra, says it stands by Uddhav

-
The NCP on Thursday asserted it will do all it can to save Maharashtra's ruling alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and was firmly with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose party Shiv Sena is facing a rebellion in its legislative ranks, threatening the stability of his government.
Talking to reporters here after a party meeting chaired by NCP president Sharad Pawar in the backdrop of the prevailing political crisis in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said his party was firmly with the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA.
"We will do all we can to save the alliance government," said Ajit Pawar, a senior leader of the NCP. "I spoke to Uddhav Thackeray over the phone (about the political crisis)," he said. The MVA has been pushed to the brink after a section of Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership. Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, rejected criticism that he has denied development funds to MVA allies Congress and the Shiv Sena. "I have never discriminated against anyone.
There was never any cut on budgetary funds," he said. To a question on Sena MP Sanjay Raut's comments that his party was open to consider quitting the ruling bloc if dissident MLAs return to Mumbai and holds talks with the CM, Ajit Pawar said, "It is his prerogative. We will ask Uddhav Thackeray about it. May be this was spoken to bring the rebels back to the party fold." Asked if the opposition BJP had a role to play in the ongoing political crisis, Ajit Pawar said, "So far, no top BJP leader has been seen in the forefront.
