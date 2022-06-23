Shiv Sena engaging with rebel MLAs but no hopes of rapprochement: Report

-
ALSO READ
Shinde to be legislative party chief, rebel MLAs write to Governor Koshyari
'Ready to quit', says Uddhav Thackeray; Eknath Shinde claims 46 MLAs
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde claims 40 Maharashtra MLAs in Guwahati
Maharashtra political crisis: Rebel Sena MLAs likely to seek floor test
Discussions with Eknath Shinde positive: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
-
After Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackarey vacated the official residence in Mumbai, Shiv Sena is now directly engaging with the rebel MLAs and talking to each of them through emissaries but with no hopes.
A senior functionary of the Sena said, "The magnitude of the rebellion is such that there are grim chances of survival, but we are engaging them and there are regular talks."
The Sena leader said the only hope is that the party thinks that many MLAs don't want to go into election, so if they are disqualified for violating the party line they have to seek re-election. If half the MLAs return, then the government could survive.
The Sena rebels are swelling, as the leader pointed out, who also added that no one could anticipate Shinde to do this as he was a trusted man of the top leadership.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray late on Wednesday vacated his official residence 'Varsha' at Malabar Hill to return to his private home 'Matoshri' in Bandra along with his family.
The move came hours after his emotional appeal to the rebel group of Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Minister Eknath Shinde, that he (Thackeray) was ready to quit both as a CM and as party President, provided the rebels meet him.
Thackeray -- who tested Covid-19 positive the previous morning -- also said that he had kept his resignation letter ready and any of the rebels could go and hand it over to the Governor.
On his part, Shinde responded by saying that the steps would have to be taken for Hindutva and reiterated his demand to break off with the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress to form the government with the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The crisis shows no sign of defusing despite efforts of the MVA allies, including the offer to quit by the Chief Minister or even his (Uddhav Thackrey) decision to vacate his official residence.
--IANS
miz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU