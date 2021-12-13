New Gujarat govt remains election-focused as it nears 100 days in office

As with the Centre and any other state it rules, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) new cabinet in Gujarat, helmed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, remains election-focused as it nears 100 days in office.

From preparing and implementing a 100-day action plan to ministers following up continuously on pending projects, the new cabinet is being seen as doing what it was tasked to do when it took over from the Vijay Rupani regime on September 12 — ensure a big win for the party in the Assembly elections next year. In the first few weeks of office, the government ...